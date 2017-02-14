Facebook videos will soon autoplay with sound on; here’s how to disable

Facebook made several video announcements on Tuesday, including a change to how videos will autoplay in the News Feed.

Previously, videos in the News Feed have played without sound and required the user to tap the video to enable sound. Soon, all videos will play with sound enabled unless your phone is set to silent.

“With this update, sound fades in and out as you scroll through videos in News Feed,” Facebook said in a news release.

The company said they are “slowly” rolling out the autoplay changes.

If you want to permanently disable videos playing in the News Feed with sound, you will need to turn off “Videos in News Feed Start With Sound” in Settings.

Facebook also announced videos will minimize and play in a picture-in-picture frame (similar to YouTube) as users scroll through the News Feed.

“You can drag the video to any corner of the screen, and if you’re using an Android device, you can keep the video playing even when you exit the Facebook app to do something else on your phone,” Facebook said in the news release.

Facebook also announced vertical videos will soon display uncropped and revealed its new video app coming soon to Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TVs. The app will give users the ability to watch videos shared by friends or pages. You can also watch videos “saved” for later or revisit previously watched videos.