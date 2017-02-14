Comp My Commute: Enter to win an unlimited MetroCard for a year

Fabulous date night looks for less

Posted 9:11 AM, February 14, 2017, by

Style expert Pamela Watson has some Valentine’s Day style tips for all sorts of special evenings.

Outfit 1: Fancy restaurant/dancing, modeled by Yor-Danos

  • Jacket – $69.99
  • Jumper – $19.99
  • Shoes  – $69.99
  • Bag – $9.99

Outfit 2: Galentine’s Day/Wine Bar Crawl, modeled by Shah-Lyn-E

  • Prairie Dress/Skirt – $29.99
  • Bootie – $34.99
  • Bag – $14.99

Outfit 3: Stay at home, modeled by Natalie

  • PJ Top – $14.99
  • Drawstring PJ Pants – $34.99
  • Lace Bra – $6.99

Outfits are available in Burlington Stores or Burlingstores.com.

Follow Pamela Watson on Instagram for more styling tips @pamelawatsonstylist.