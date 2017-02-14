Fabulous date night looks for less

Style expert Pamela Watson has some Valentine’s Day style tips for all sorts of special evenings.
Outfit 1: Fancy restaurant/dancing, modeled by Yor-Danos
- Jacket – $69.99
- Jumper – $19.99
- Shoes – $69.99
- Bag – $9.99
Outfit 2: Galentine’s Day/Wine Bar Crawl, modeled by Shah-Lyn-E
- Prairie Dress/Skirt – $29.99
- Bootie – $34.99
- Bag – $14.99
Outfit 3: Stay at home, modeled by Natalie
- PJ Top – $14.99
- Drawstring PJ Pants – $34.99
- Lace Bra – $6.99
Outfits are available in Burlington Stores or Burlingstores.com.
Follow Pamela Watson on Instagram for more styling tips @pamelawatsonstylist.
