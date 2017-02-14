1 dead, 2 sickened by bacterial infection caused by rat urine in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCOURSE, The Bronx — One person has died and two others were sickened after contracting an bacterial infection caused by rat urine in the Bronx, city officials say.

Three cases of Leptospirosis has been identified in a block of the Concourse area of the Bronx, according to a statement released by the Health Department. Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease spread by animal urine — in this case by rats.

Two patients were diagnosed in December and one in February. Two of the patients have recovered, and one has died.

It is extremely rare in New York City and it is rarely spread person to person. The disease is treatable with antibiotics. There are typically one to three cases of leptospirosis every year in New York City.

“This illness can be serious but is treatable with readily available antibiotics," according to the statement. "The Health Department, in partnership with its sister agencies the Housing Preservation and Development and the Buildings Departments, has taken immediate measures to ensure the health and safety of residents by reducing the rat population in the area and is educating tenants about precautions, signs, and treatment.”

The bacteria enters the body through open wounds and cuts in the skin, or the eyes, nose or mouth. Some people who are infected may have no symptoms, while others may have a mild illness with fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting or diarrhea. Rarely, infected persons may develop a life-threatening illness that affects their kidneys and liver.

The Health Department, in partnership with its sister agencies the Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and Buildings Departments (DOB), is working with building owners in the affected area to remediate rodent infestations.

Precautions you can take:

· Avoid contact with rats or with places where rats may have urinated.

· Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after any contact with areas where rats may live.

· If you cannot avoid areas where rats have been seen, or are cleaning areas where rats have been, use a solution of one part household bleach and 10 parts water to kill the leptospirosis bacteria.

· Protect yourself from contact with their urine: wear rubber gloves (especially if you have any cuts or sores on your hands or arms), boots, masks and some type of eyewear.