Powerful wind gusts prompt advisories throughout tri-state; DOB warns builders to secure NYC sites

NEW YORK – A wind advisory is in effect throughout the tri-state area, where wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour or higher and cause power outages Monday.

The advisory went into effect early Monday and will stay on until 6 p.m. The strongest winds are expected to occur during the morning hours and gradually weaken throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. NWS says the northeast winds will be between 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts around 50 miles her hour.

Winds blowing down limbs, trees and power lines are among the chief of concerns listed in the advisory, as well as isolated power outages. These winds will also make driving difficult, and light-weight outdoor objects such as patio furniture should be properly secured.

The New York City Department of Buildings issued a warning to builders, contractors, crane operators and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings and equipment due to the high-powered winds. They will performing spot-check inspections of construction sites around the city. If sites are not secured, the department will issue violations and stop work orders.