Wife, stepson arrested in death of KKK leader Frank Ancona

LEADWOOD, Mo. — The wife and stepson of a Ku Klux Klan leader from Missouri who was found fatally shot over the weekend have been arrested in connection with his death.

An official at the St. Francois County Jail told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Monday that Malissa Ancona, 44, is in custody. KMOV reports that Paul Edwar Jinkerson Jr. is also in custody, arrested on an unrelated warrant. Both have been charged with abandonment of a corpse, first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Her husband, Frank Ancona, was found near the Big River Saturday with a fatal gunshot wound. Ancona, 51, had not been seen for several days. His vehicle was found Thursday on a forestry service road near Potosi.

Ancona called himself an imperial wizard with the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. A website for the group includes an image of Ancona in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross.

According to the probable cause statement, Ancona was shot and killed while inside his bedroom by Jinkerson Jr., KMOV reports. When officers searched Ancona’s home, they found “extensive blood evidence” in the master bedroom, police said.

Court documents state that Malissa told police her biological son killed Ancona while he was asleep. She also reportedly said she didn’t file a police report, attempted to destroy blood evidence, alter the crime scene to conceal evidence and that she was acting in concert with her Jinkerson.

The Associated Press and CNN affiliate KMOV contributed to this report.