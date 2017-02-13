Who won what at the 2017 Grammy Awards

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards were held Sunday.

Winner are indicated here with an asterisk (*)

Album of the year

“25,” Adele *WINNER

“Lemonade,” Beyoncé

“Purpose,” Justin Bieber

“Views,” Drake

“A Sailor’s Guide To Earth,” Sturgill Simpson

Record of the year

“Hello,” Adele *WINNER

“Formation,” Beyoncé

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Song of the year

“Formation,” Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles and Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Hello,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) *WINNER

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years,” Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard and Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best new artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper *WINNER

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best urban contemporary album

“Lemonade,” Beyoncé *WINNER

“Ology,” Gallant

“We Are King,” King

“Malibu,” Anderson .Paak

“Anti,” Rihanna

Best pop duo/group performance

“Closer,” The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake

“Cheap Thrills,” Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots *WINNER

Best rock song

“Blackstar,” David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie) *WINNER

“Burn the Witch, ” Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired,” James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Heathens,” Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human,” Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer and Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best rap album

“Coloring Book,” Chance The Rapper *WINNER

“And the Anonymous Nobody,” De La Soul

“Major Key,” DJ Khaled

“Views,” Drake

“Blank Face LP,” ScHoolboy Q

“The Life of Pablo,” Kanye West

Best country solo performance

“Love Can Go To Hell,” Brandy Clark

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert

“My Church,” Maren Morris *WINNER

“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

Go to Grammy.com for the full list.