Tony-nominee, Phillipa Soo, and cast of Amélie preview new musical in sneak peek concert

PIX11 News got a sneak peak of the songs and stars of the new musical Amélie, starring Tony-nominee Phillipa Soo and Adam Chanler-Berat. They performed multiple songs at The Cutting Room ahead of next month’s opening.

Tony nominee Phillipa Soo returns to Broadway in Amélie, a new musical based on the beloved five-time Oscar®-nominated film, and "an enchanting act of theatrical reinvention” (The Los Angeles Times). Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.

Amélie begins previews at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 9th and officially opens on April 3rd.

