School bus jumps curb on Upper East Side, injures 4

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Four pedestrians were injured Monday morning when a school bus jumped a curb, officials said.

No students were on the bus during the 8:15 a.m. incident on Third Avenue near East. 85th Street , an NYPD spokesman said. None of the injuries were life threatening.

The four injured people were transported to local hospitals in serious but stable condition, a spokesperson for the FDNY said.

It is not yet clear what caused the bus to jump the curb, police said. No identifying information is available for the injured individuals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.