Roof of Queens gas station knocked down as high winds cause havoc across region

FREASH MEADOWS, Queens — Strong winds knocked down the canopy of a gas station in Queens on Monday morning as gusts of up to 60 mph cause problems across the tri-state area.

Gas pumps and valves at the Gulf station at the Horace Harding Expressway and Fresh Meadow Lane have been shut down, and the Department of Buildings is on the scene.

A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for the metro area, with northwest winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The heavy winds have delayed transit systems across the region. A felled tree may have played a role in a passenger train derailment in Hawthorne, in Westchester County. Multiple Long Island Rail Road crossing gate arms were damaged by high winds, causing scattered, system-wide delays. Weather conditions have also delayed flights at Newark airport.

Winds have also caused power outages. More than 1,000 Con Ed customers in the NYC area were without power as of noon, according to the department’s online outage map. The majority are located in Brooklyn, and show an estimated restoration time of 11 p.m.