Queens mom, 75, mauled to death by mastiff

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens —A 75-year-old Long Island City woman was mauled to death early Monday by her dog, police said.

Emergency officials received a call about the incident in the woman’s 27th Street home shortly after midnight, officials said. They rushed the woman to Weill Cornell Medical Center where she died around 6 a.m.

The woman had recently adopted the dog, a mastiff mix, from the ASPCA, police sources said. She had planned to return the dog Monday.

The victim’s 39-year-old son, who is also autistic, was also bitten in the leg, police sources said.

Mastiffs can weigh up to 220 pounds depending on their breed. It is not clear how old or large the mastiff was.

PIX11 has reached out to the ASPCA for comment.

Injuries from animals are not one of the 15 leading causes of death nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.