NOW ON PIX11 TV: Our cameras show you what few have seen before, inside one of America’s toughest police academies

Posted 10:15 PM, February 13, 2017, by

It is one of the most divisive issues of our time: the interaction between local police and the communities they protect.

So, what type of training do recruits get before they become police officers?

Over the next seven nights, PIX11 News gives our viewers a unique perspective of how one local department takes ordinary citizens and trains them to be police officers.

For the last seven months, the Nassau County Police Department gave photojournalist Keith Lopez a never-before-seen perspective on what it takes to get through its famed, rigorous training academy.

Tonight, we bring you part one of this series, we simply call ‘Embedded’.