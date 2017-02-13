Car on Metro-North passenger train derails after striking tree in Hawthorne amid high winds

NEW YORK — A rail car on a Metro-North passenger train derailed in Hawthorne after striking a tree, according to the MTA.

It is not yet known if anyone is injured; images on social media show dozens of officials are at the scene.

The derailment occurred during a wind advisory warning of 20 to 30 mph winds and gusts reaching 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Shortly before the tweet, Metro-North also said Harlem Line Service was suspended due to several downed trees between Hartsdale and Southeast.

I may have underestimated the impact of a train hitting a tree @MetroNorth there is like 50 emergency people arnd the train pic.twitter.com/ehG2R0V1Xd — Omino Gardezi (@gardez1) February 13, 2017

On Harlem Line Metro-North in Car 8005 which hit tree north of Hawthorne. Train & tree blocking tracks. John Ehrlich pic.twitter.com/0fW0IsoGGy — John Ehrlich (@JohnEhrlich) February 13, 2017

