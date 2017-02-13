Car on Metro-North passenger train derails after striking tree in Hawthorne amid high winds

New York City, Long Island under high-wind warning until 6 p.m.; expect gusts of up to 60 mph
Posted 1:11 PM, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 01:17PM, February 13, 2017

NEW YORK — A rail car on a Metro-North passenger train derailed in Hawthorne after striking a tree, according to the MTA.

A rail car on a passenger trail derailed after striking the tree, Metro-North tweeted around 1 p.m.

It is not yet known if anyone is injured; images on social media show dozens of officials are at the scene.

The derailment occurred during a wind advisory warning of 20 to 30 mph winds and gusts reaching 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Shortly before the tweet, Metro-North also said Harlem Line Service was suspended due to several downed trees between Hartsdale and Southeast.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.