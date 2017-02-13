McDonald’s launches new higher-end location in Chelsea, features new menu items

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Croissants are coming to a new McDonald’s in Chelsea.

The 6th Avenue location will still serve burgers and fries, but it will do so differently than most other McDonald’s locations. A restaurant concierge will welcome customers. Hungry New Yorkers can purchase their meals, which can include coffee cakes, a new apple pie with a latticed crust and chocolatines, at self-order kiosks.

“Everything about this restaurant model – from the layout, to the table service, to our new menu offerings – is focused on the customer,” said PJ Fonseca, owner of the franchise location. “This model emphasizes simplicity to set the stage for a different kind of McDonald’s experience.”

The McDonald’s location will use wood, concrete and metal in its design to create a modern layout. Guests can order, take a seat and wait for a server to bring their order to the table. McDonald’s announced in November it would bring table service to more than 14,000 restaurants nationwide.

“Here in the New York Metro Region, McDonald’s is on a journey to modernize our restaurants and engage our customers in new ways,” said Gino Potesta, vice president and general manager of McDonald’s New York Metro Region.