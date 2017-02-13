× Man, 37, found dead in Brooklyn homeless shelter

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn – Detectives are investigating the death of a man found dead at a Brooklyn homeless shelter Sunday afternoon, police said.

The NYPD received a call of an unresponsive male at the Atlantic House Men’s Shelter in Brownsville minutes before 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers observed a 37-year-old man lying unconscious on the second floor of the shelter, police said.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. The name of deceased is being withheld, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The shelter’s webpage says it provides temporary housing in safe, supportive and drug-free facility for single men who are diagnosed with mental illness and substance abuse.

PIX11’s Myles Miller contributed to this report.