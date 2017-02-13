James Dolan invites Charles Oakley to MSG after Michael Jordan mediates

NEW YORK — Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley is once again welcome at Madison Square Garden following a shoving match with a security guard.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement Monday regarding the incident with Oakley on Feb. 8.

“It is beyond disheartening to see situations involving members of the NBA family like the one that occurred at Madison Square Garden this past week,” said Silver.

Silver met with Knicks owner James Dolan and Oakley at the league office on Monday. NBA legend Michael Jordan participated in the conversation over the phone as a mediator.

"Both Mr. Oakley and Mr. Dolan were apologetic about the incident and subsequent comments, and their negative impact on the Knicks organization and the NBA," said Silver. "Mr. Dolan expressed his hope that Mr. Oakley would return to MSG as his guest in the near future."

Oakley was escorted from his seat at MSG and arrested after an altercation during the Knicks' game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Video showed Oakley shove a security guard before they pulled him away from his seat. He was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal trespassing.