High wind warning for New York City, Long Island until 6 p.m.

A high wind warning was issued at 1 p.m. for all of New York City as well as Long Island and Connecticut as gusts wreak havoc across the tri-state area.

The winds on Monday have knocked down the canopy of a gas station in Queens,felled a tree in Westchester that derailed the car of a Metro-North train, and caused dangers at construction sites and tall buildings and prompted power outages. The weather service is predicting winds that could pack the same punch as a tropical storm, with gusts of up to 60 mph and steady winds of between 25 and 35 mph.

The wind advisory remains in effect for northern New Jersey and north of the city, for winds of up to 50 mph that are no less dangerous.

Once the winds end, the next concern is a potential storm on Thursday. The weekend may offer yet another storm prospect, but warmer air may keep it all rain.