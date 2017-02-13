× Gov. Cuomo slashes $65 million in MTA funds despite service shortcomings, report says

NEW YORK – There could be more problems for city’s subway, bus and rail system.

Governor Cuomo’s executive budget includes a $65 million budget cut in MTA funds, according to a NY Daily News exclusive.

This comes as there are growing troubles for the city’s subways including double the amount of delays, an aging fleet of subway cars and packed trains.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole details how to his could impact your commute.