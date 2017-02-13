Former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is going to be a dad

NEW YORK — Former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is expecting his first child.

Hannah Jeter announced the news Monday morning on The Players’ Tribune, Jeter’s website.

The couple are expecting a girl and Jeter already has a name in mind for his daughter.

“We want our kids’ lives to be as ‘normal’ as possible,” Hannah Jeter wrote. “They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be “Dad.” That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.”

The two got married in 2016 following Jeter’s 2014 retirement.

The little girl will have baseball in her genes, but Hannah Jeter said if she wants to play, she should expect a “little talk first.”

Hannah and Derek Jeter share their next chapter: https://t.co/ZY6aDhRQH6 pic.twitter.com/5heb7MTobQ — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 13, 2017

The MLB shop does have Yankees onesies and bibs in stock.