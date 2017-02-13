Comp My Commute: Enter to win an unlimited MetroCard for a year

FabULyss Gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

Lyss Stern, CEO Divamoms.com has some DeLysscious and FabULyss Gift ideas for Valentine’s Day….
Sweetest Treats & Entertaining

  • Maggie Louise Confections (gourmet, gorgeous chocolates)
    • Pucker Up Box
    • Fries before Guys
    • $54.00
  • Sugarfina
    • Valentine’s Day Bento Boxes
    • Mix and Match… Love you a bunch (rose roses gummies)
    • Kiss Me Sugar Lips (gummies)
    • Prices start at $7.50
  • Modcloth
    • Love this dream and Sugar Tea Set
    • FabULyss way to serve your loved one DeLysscious sweet treats-coffe and tea on valentine’s Day
    • $69.99

Beauty Looks For Valentine’s Day

  • LITTLE BLACK BOX
    • THE LITTLE BLACK BOX has all the tools you need to achieve the ultimate blow out at home, created just for you by the style experts at DREAMDRY.
    • Includes: The Dream Dryer, The Dream Detangler & The Dream Turban!
      • $295
    • Dream Blowout- Every woman wants a #FabULyss blowout for Valentine’s Day
      • $50.00
  • Feel So Good
    • Body Shop Gift box set-$20.00, The Body Shop
      • Mango Shower Gel
      • Soap
      • Body Butter
  • MoroccanOil Body
    • Body Butter and Body Suffle (Fleur De Rose)
    • $56.00

Stylish & Fit Valentine

  • Sweaty Betty
    • New Model Fit reversible yoga pants (not just for yoga.. also for going out)
    • $130.00

Your LOVED one for Valentine’s Day