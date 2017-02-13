Lyss Stern, CEO Divamoms.com has some DeLysscious and FabULyss Gift ideas for Valentine’s Day….
Sweetest Treats & Entertaining
- Maggie Louise Confections (gourmet, gorgeous chocolates)
- Pucker Up Box
- Fries before Guys
- $54.00
- Sugarfina
- Valentine’s Day Bento Boxes
- Mix and Match… Love you a bunch (rose roses gummies)
- Kiss Me Sugar Lips (gummies)
- Prices start at $7.50
- Modcloth
- Love this dream and Sugar Tea Set
- FabULyss way to serve your loved one DeLysscious sweet treats-coffe and tea on valentine’s Day
- $69.99
Beauty Looks For Valentine’s Day
- LITTLE BLACK BOX
- THE LITTLE BLACK BOX has all the tools you need to achieve the ultimate blow out at home, created just for you by the style experts at DREAMDRY.
- Includes: The Dream Dryer, The Dream Detangler & The Dream Turban!
- $295
- Dream Blowout- Every woman wants a #FabULyss blowout for Valentine’s Day
- $50.00
- Feel So Good
- Body Shop Gift box set-$20.00, The Body Shop
- Mango Shower Gel
- Soap
- Body Butter
- Body Shop Gift box set-$20.00, The Body Shop
- MoroccanOil Body
- Body Butter and Body Suffle (Fleur De Rose)
- $56.00
Stylish & Fit Valentine
- Sweaty Betty
- New Model Fit reversible yoga pants (not just for yoga.. also for going out)
- $130.00
- Gorgeous red JLew yoga bag
- Also for every day.. not just your yoga mat
- Handmade in NYC
- $395
Your LOVED one for Valentine’s Day
- Thalia Sodi For Macy’s Lace Trimmed Chemise (in black, hot pink and black and purple)
- $27 – $29
- PANDORA Be Inspired By love with Pandora Open Hearts Set, $195
- Loving Heart of Pandora Jewelry Gift Set (earrings and necklace), $125
