Brooklyn grandfather of 9 wants his heat back on

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Robert Sanders is a survivor.

The 71-year-old has a heart condition, and has lived through two open-heart surgeries.

But, he said, his health problems are nothing compared to his struggle with his management company to get his heat turned on.

"I pay my rent. I deserve to have heat," Sanders said, from under his comforter.

The grandfather of nine said his heat has been unpredictable for several months now and he wants answers.

PIX11 News reached out to his management company, Percision Management. They immediately sent the super and made sure Sanders' heat was turned on.

"I just want my heat to stay on," Sanders said.

