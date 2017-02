Boy, 5, found chewing on used condom at school playground

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A teacher an elementary school in Florida was horrified to find a 5-year-old boy chewing on a used condom on the playground, according to WPTV.

The boy was playing with classmates Wednesday afternoon outside St. Lucie Elementary School when he found the condom and began chewing on it, Fort Pierce police said. A teacher removed it immediately and called police, as well as the boy’s mother, according to the TCPalm.

“It could be a prostitution-related thing or some couple that was out there and just made a bad decision, or who knows what,” said Ed Cunningham of the Fort Pierce Police Department. “That’s why we’re going to patrol more and see what we can find.”

School officials told WPTV they are reviewing surveillance video from the school grounds and are stepping up efforts to keep the playground clean.

The child was rushed to the emergency room to get tests done for sexually transmitted diseases, the station reported, but is expected to be okay.

Now, St. Lucie County School District leaders are looking for ways to better monitor the area.

The St. Lucie County School District issued this statement: