A Tribe Called Quest had the most political moment of the Grammys

A Tribe Called Quest used their time on the Grammy stage on Sunday to put on the most politically-charged performance of the night.

The group — who was joined by best new artist nominee Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes — performed “Movin’ Backwards” and “We the People” from their album “We got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.”

At one point, Rhymes took the mic to lambaste President Donald Trump.

“I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States,” Rhymes said before launching into “We the People.” “I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban.”

.@BustaRhymes: "I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Te7f4bZrGh — Variety (@Variety) February 13, 2017

In another part of the performance, the group was joined on stage by people of various ethnicities.

The set ended with Q-Tip chanting “Resist!”

At the start, Q-Tip dedicated the performance to MC Phife Dawg, one of the group’s founding members who passed away in March 2016.

Earlier in the night, Katy Perry also put on a political display when she presented her new single “Chained to the Rhythm” while wearing a pantsuit and an armband that read, “Persist.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez used her time on stage to highlight the importance of artists using their voices. Paris Jackson called for support of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, and Laverne Cox encouraged viewers to “Google Gavin Grimm.”

Grimm is a transgender student at the center of a court case that will determine whether students will be allowed to use restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.