Wintry mix, high wind hangs around tri-state area

A winter weather advisory is in effect for New York City, Long Island and most of northeastern New Jersey until noon Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The possibility of snow, sleet and ice lingers as temperatures stay chilly and rain moves through the area.

A high wind watch is in effect for a number of counties from Monday morning until Monday afternoon, according to the NWS. Winds up to 35 mph with potential gusts up to 60 mph may pose threats to power lines and trees, and scattered power outages are expected.

Residents may see up to an inch of snow, sleet or ice and a high wind watch is also in effect for a number of counties.

Travel until noon will be slippery and residents should exercise caution.

COUNTY BY COUNTY: See the exact warning details for your area.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the following counties until 7 p.m. Monday. These areas could see several more inches of snow:

Columbia, NY

Dutchess, NY

Greene, NY

Sullivan, NY

Ulster, NY

A high wind watch is in effect for these counties through Monday afternoon:

Bergen, NJ

Bronx, NY

Essex, NJ

Fairfield, CT

Hudson, NJ

Hunterdon, NJ

Kings, NY

Middlesex, NJ

Monmouth, NJ

Morris, NJ

Nassau, NY

New Haven, CT

New York, NY

Ocean, NJ

Orange, NY

Passaic, NJ

Putnam, NY

Queens, NY

Richmond, NY

Rockland, NY

Somerset, NJ

Suffolk, NY

Sullivan, NY

Sussex, NJ

Union, NJ

Warren, NJ

Westchester, NY

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the following counties until midnight Sunday. Snow, sleet and ice are expected in small, but slippery amounts: