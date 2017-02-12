Why did Adele stop during her George Michael tribute during the Grammys?

LOS ANGELES — Singer Adele stopped short during her George Michael tribute during the Grammy Awards Sunday.

Early in her rendition of “Fast Love,” Adele’s microphone malfunctioned, causing the singer to curse and pause at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

"I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him" — Adele stops, and restarts her #GRAMMYs tribute to George Michael pic.twitter.com/76MRQHwe5Y — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again,” the “Hello” singer said during her performance. “I can’t mess this up for him.”

The singer spent about 10 seconds apologizing as the crowd cheered for her to continue the song.

Adele began trending on Twitter, with celebrities and fans praising her.

“#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it’s not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl,” wrote Bette Midler.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres chimed in saying “you get every do over you need. Ever.”

Adele continued her performance from the top, bringing the audience to tears.

Michael passed away on Dec. 25, 2016 at the age of 53.