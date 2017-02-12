Three men rob Greenwich Village sex shop, stab employee: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Three men allegedly stabbed an employee and robbed a sex shop in Greenwich Village Sunday morning.

The three men went into the Xcellent DVD store on Sixth Avenue near 13th Street about 4:40 a.m. One of the men stabbed the employee, 55, on the left side of his body. They took an unspecified amount of cash from the register and fled the store, heading westbound on West 13th Street toward Seventh Avenue, according to police.

The employee was taken to the hospital and treated for his stab wound. He was later released.

The first man is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and surgical mask.

The second man is described as being about 6 feet tall, 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.

The third man was last seen wearing a red and black flannel jacket, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.