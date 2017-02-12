Teen arrested for DWI after LI wrong-way crash: police

BOHEMIA, N.Y. — A 16-year-old has been charged with DWI after a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in Bohemia on the Sunrise Highway service road.

Thomas Barbella, 16, was driving a GMC SUV southbound in the northbound lanes of Lakeland Avenue just after midnight when a police officer attempted to pull him over. Barbella fled and a police chase began.

Moments later, Barbella crashed into a Ford Fusion at the intersection of Lakeland Avenue and the Sunrise Highway north service road, police said.

Breanna Gamaldi, 26, was driving the Fusion and sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Barbella was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He has been charged with a DWI and additional charges against him are pending. He was issued a field appearance ticket at the hospital for arraignment at a later date.