SEE IT: Video shows man grabbing cash from Bronx laundromat safe

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are asking for the public's assistance Sunday to locate a man connected to a laundromat burglary that happened Wednesday.

Around 4 a.m., the man allegedly used a saw to cut an air condition unit from the window of the M&K Laundromat, located on Montgomery Avenue, police said. He entered through the opening, and once he was inside, used a crow bar to open the laundromat's safe and took an unknown amount of cash.

He then ran from the laundromat in an unknown direction.

He is described as 5-feet 9-inches tall and around 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing black shoes and a hooded jacket. He had goatee-style facial hair at the time of the incident.