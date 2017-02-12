NYC to fund lawyers for low-income tenants in housing court

NEW YORK — Low-income New York tenants facing eviction in housing court will be guaranteed legal representation as part of a $93 million commitment from the city.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito announced the funds for universal legal access on Sunday.

The city started putting money toward legal help for low-income tenants in 2014 and is currently spending $62 million a year. The new monies will be phased in over the next five years.

New Yorkers with incomes below about $50,000 will get free representation; those making more can get free legal counseling.

The city says 27 percent of those in housing court now have legal representation, compared to 1 percent in 2013. Evictions have gone done by 24 percent.