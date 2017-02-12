New Yorkers push to overturn Charles Oakley’s ban at Madison Square Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York Knicks fans were pumped after their four-point victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

They were still upset with James Dolan's ban of Knicks legend Charles Oakley after he was ejected from Madison Square Garden Wednesday night for getting into a fight with a security guard.

"We won it for Oakley," one fan leaving the Madison Square Garden told PIX11. "It was terrible how Dolan brought out other Knicks greats tonight to rub it in Oakley's face."

Dolan ended a 13-year feud with another former team great Latrell Sprewell by inviting him to the match up with the Spurs.

Sitting right next to the Knicks owner he was cautious in what he said.

"It's a disappointing situation," Sprewell said when asked about Oakley's ban indefinitely from the Garden.

Arguably the Knicks number one fan, filmmaker Spike Lee was seen wearing Oakley's jersey.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams held a support rally denouncing the Knicks owner's treatment of Oakley.

"I want to hear both sides of the story," Adams said.

Dolan and Adams will meet Monday afternoon.