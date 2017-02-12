Man sends accidental text message to ex-boss asking for help to kill wife, daughter: Court documents

MONROE, Wash. — A Washington father was arrested for allegedly trying to hire someone to kill his wife and 4-year-old daughter.

Jeff Lytle sent a text message to someone named “Shayne” in the alleged murder-for-hire plot for insurance money, according to KIRO-TV.

“Hey Shayne hows it going. You remember you said that you would help me kill my wife. I’m going to take you up on that offer,” the Monroe resident allegedly wrote the person.

Court documents reveal Lytle, 42, promised to share $1.5 million policy with Shayne.

Lytle allegedly wanted to make the murder look like a “robbery gone wrong” or an accident. He told Shayne when his wife got home from work.

Investigators say instead of sending the text to Shayne, he contacted his former employer.

The former employee called police, who arrested Lytle at his home Wednesday, KIRO reports.

Lytle told investigators he was sending those text messages to “vent” and had no intention of killing them. He additionally said his 4-year-old daughter may have send the text message.

Prosecutors believe Lytle did want to have his wife and daughter killed.

He was booked into Snohomish County jail for investigation of two counts of criminal solicitation for first-degree murder, according to court documents.