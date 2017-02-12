How to watch the Grammy Awards 2017

It’s the biggest night of the year for music: the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The 59th annual ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS starting at 8 p.m.

James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show,” is hosting this year’s festivities held in Los Angeles. The show will include live performances from Adele, The Weeknd, Metallica and Carrie Underwood.

Singer Katy Perry will also take the stage to debut her new single.

Beyonce leads this year with nine nominations, including “Album of the Year” and “Song of the Year.”

Other artists hoping to take home gold include Ariana Grande, Kanye West, Adele, Drake and Rihanna. The late David Bowie also received four nominations, including “Best Rock Song” and “Alternative Music Album.”