Bystanders, officers save woman trapped in car sinking in icy NJ pond

HAWTHORNE, N.J. — Police and bystanders helped save a woman who was trapped in her car as it sank in a pond in Hawthorne, N.J. Sunday morning.

The woman’s car plunged into the icy Arnold Pond in Goffle Brook Park about 9:30 a.m., NJ.com reported.

“Hawthorne police officers participated in an early polar bear plunge this morning to rescue a female driver in the Passaic County Park pond,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Two police officers responded to the scene and worked to free the woman with “just the clothes on [their] backs.”

Drivers that passed the scene also came to help police free the woman.

The woman wasn’t injured, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation, NJ.com said.

Sleet and freezing rain cause slippery and icy road conditions in northern New Jersey.