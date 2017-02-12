2 killed in tractor-trailer crash on New Jersey Turnpike

TEANECK, N.J. — Two people were killed when a tractor-trailer struck a car on the New Jersey Turnpike Sunday evening.

New Jersey State Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on the northbound side of the turnpike near Exit 70 in Teaneck.

According to officials, the tractor-trailer collided with a Nissan Altima. The driver and passenger in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police did not say if icy roads were a factor in the crash.