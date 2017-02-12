14 injured in Queens fire

CORONA, Queens — Fourteen people are injured after a fire tore through a 4-story dwelling in Corona Sunday morning.

One person was seriously injured and 13 sustained minor injuries. Seven people refused medical care and seven others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said the building’s super put a mattress on the ground outside for children to jump safely from the building.

The fire reportedly started in the basement of the building. Firefighters were able to bring it under control by 10:30 a.m.