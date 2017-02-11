Woman plunges 30 feet from World Trade Center Oculus escalator: sources

LOWER MANHATTAN — A woman was seriously injured after plunging 30 feet off the side of an escalator at the World Trade Center Oculus early Saturday morning, sources told PIX11 News.

EMS responded to the area around 5 a.m. after reports that a person was injured due to a fall, according to the FDNY. The person was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, the FDNY said.

Law enforcement sources told PIX11 that the victim was a woman riding the escalator with her sister. She leaned over to catch a hat that belonged to one of them, and fell sideways over the escalator, plunging approximately 30 feet.

PIX11 has reached out to Port Authority, which operates the complex, for more information.

The Oculus houses a high-end shopping mall as well as connections to PATH trains to New Jersey and the subway. The complex has quickly become an iconic centerpiece of the rebuilt World Trade Center, and is popular with photographers and tourists alike for its unique architecture.

