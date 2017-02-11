Winter weather advisory ahead of snow Sunday across much of tri-state area

Here we snow again!

After a powerful snow storm slammed the tri-state area Thursday with more than a foot in places, winter-weary residents will see more ice and snow this weekend as a new system moves through the region.

Several inches of snow and some sleet are expected in counties under a winter weather advisory starting early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. These areas, all north and west of New York City, should expect another round of snow to finish off their weekend, with the chance of sleet and freezing rain mixing in as well, creating treacherous driving conditions.

COUNTY BY COUNTY: See the exact warning details for your area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for these counties beginning at midnight tonight and continuing all day Sunday:

Bergen, N.J.

Fairfield, Conn.

Morris, N.J.

New Haven, Conn.

Orange, N.Y.

Passaic, N.J.

Putnam, N.Y.

Rockland, N.Y.

Sullivan, N.Y.

Sussex, N.J.

Warren, N.J.

Westchester, N.Y.

Those areas are expecting 2 to 4 inches (and more in spots), with a layer of ice thrown in. Visibilities will be reduced to a half a mile or less during the worst of the snow. And roads will be especially hazardous.

Residents in all affected counties should exercise caution and only travel if necessary while conditions persist, the weather service advises.

Even further north, a winter storm watch is in effect for counties, from Sunday morning to Monday evening, including:

Columbia, N.Y.

Dutchess, N.Y.

Greene, N.Y.

Ulster, N.Y.

Litchfield, Conn.

These areas could see a more substantial snow storm, with more than 7 inches of along with mixing of sleet. As winds get more powerful during the day on Sunday, drifting snow could be a problem as well.

As of now, New York City and Long Island will be spared snow and ice, with rain forecast because temperatures will be in the mid and high 30s.

