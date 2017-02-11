Queens gym teacher arrested for groping student: police

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — A Queens gym teacher has been arrested after allegations surfaced he groped a teenage girl.

Bryan Castillo, 34, was arrested Thursday and charged with forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

In December, Castillo allegedly called a teen girl into his office at the Business Technology Early College High School in Queens Village and asked her to turn around before reaching around her ribcage and touching her breasts over her clothes, police said.

Castillo resigned from his position at the school on Jan. 6. He began teaching there in 2014 and has been with the Department of Education since 2011.

“These are disturbing allegations, and this individual has resigned left [sic] the DOE and is not eligible to work in New York City schools,” a DOE statement reads.