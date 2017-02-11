News Closeup: NYC council’s challenge to elect more women; celebrating Black History Month

The City Council is the legislative body that creates the laws for 8.2 million New Yorkers, more than half of whom are women, yet the makeup of the council is dominated by men.

Of the 51-member council, only 13-women currently serve.

There is now a movement, called “21 in 21,” to change that. It’s an effort to elect at least 21-women to the council by the year 2021.

Queens Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley and Political Strategist Morgan Pehme joins PIX11’s Marvin Scott to discuss how that can be accomplished, and why it’s especially important in an election year when women’s rights are being challenged.

Also celebrating Black History Month 2017.

Marvin Scott discusses the origins of Black History Month with guest Wallace Ford, chairman of the department of public administration at Medgar Evers College.

They talk about the history of the observation, debunk some of the myths and how celebrating Black History month continues to have relevance for all Americans.