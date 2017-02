EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man who was under arrest for shoplifting escaped from a police car Saturday, police sources said. He’s still on the loose and officers are searching for him.

Officers had the man in custody after he allegedly shoplifted from a Duane Reade in East Harlem. The man escaped from the police car and was last seen near 103rd Street and Park Avenue.

He is said to be wearing all green clothing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.