LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A private contractor was killed in a forklift accident at an FDNY auto repair shop Saturday afternoon.

The man, 28, was found unconscious and unresponsive about 12:35 p.m. at the auto repair shop on Review Avenue, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released.

It’s unclear what caused the accident at this time.