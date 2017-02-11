Lindsay Lohan says she’s studying Islam, wants to meet Trump

NEW YORK — Actress Lindsay Lohan opened up on her interest in politics, Islam why she thinks U.S. citizens should unite behind President Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail Friday.

Lohan made headlines recently when rumors started swirling she had converted to Islam. But during her DailyMail.com interview, Lohan said she was only contemplating conversion, but thinks Islam is “peaceful” and said practicing it would align with her personal beliefs.

She said she’s been studying the Quran “for quite some time” and her “understanding is a process.”

“I was scared to come here with everything going on because of my personal beliefs,” Lohan said, admitting that she was scared to travel to New York.

Lohan said she is remaining positive about the state of politics in the U.S. She said she wants to meet with President Donald Trump to speak about immigration policy and to encourage him to follow Turkey’s lead when it comes to accepting Syrian immigrants.

“I think broaden his ideas of it, because he hasn’t been there [Turkey], just to see it, and show America in the right light, helping refugees, and that it’s a positive thing,” Lohan said.

“In the public eye, you’re going to be scrutinized, and he is the president, you know, you have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him, and I think it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support.”

She talked about how a number of Syrian refugees have been accepted and helped by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, someone she feels Trump should meet with to learn about accepting refugees.

“It would be positive for [Trump] to experience what it’s like for these people… experience how Turkey has been to the refugees and how many they have welcomed in,” Lohan said. “[Prime Minister Tayyip] Erdogan has a very big heart, and his country stands by him. I think we all need to unite like that.”

Lohan didn’t discuss the recent military coup that took place in Turkey.