LI parents accused of whipping son with extension cord

ROOSEVELT, Long Island — A couple was arrested Monday for allegedly whipping their son with an extension cord after he misbehaved.

Oluwafeyi Faniyi, 30, and Olufemi Faniyi, 32, were arrested and charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The parents are accused of using an extension cord and hitting their son, 8, with it when he misbehaved.

A teacher found open lacerations on the boy’s back and arms that were both new and old, police said.

The boy was taken to the hospital and treated for the wounds. He was later released to a family member.

The couple is expected to be arraigned Saturday.