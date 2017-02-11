Hundreds gather in Washington Square Park against city’s support for broken windows policing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Hundreds gathered in Washington Square Park to criticize Mayor de Blasio and city council members for their continued support for broken windows policing.

Rally organizers of this Immigrant-led coalition claimed that while the Trump administration steps up their war on immigrants, the city has yet to take any concrete action to live up to the city's sanctuary status.

"We are calling on New York City to be a real sanctuary city," Karina Garcia, a rally organizer, told PIX11 News. "We want a sanctuary city for all immigrants and people of color. No more arrests under broken windows policing."

Protestor Esti Grifel was demonstrating wearing a huge hat with flags from the seven majority Muslim counties currently affected by President Trump's executive order.

"I am Israeli. These are not my countries," Grifel told PIX11. " but if them first, could be me next."

A the park there were other demonstrations that included a pro-Planned Parenthood rally and an anti-Trump gathering.

"I am here for human rights," said Elliot Crown, an anti-Trump protester in a bizarre Trump mask. "I am standing up for the people who can't."

Classical pianist Colin Huggins was playing Debussy's Clair de Lune to soothe the protesters and try to help in these troubled times.

"Debussy wrote this music right before World War 1," Huggins said, "It is music for troubled times."