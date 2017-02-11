Oh snow! Entire tri-state facing another bout of wintery weather. See how you will fare.

Former Syracuse basketball star Fab Melo dead at 26

Posted 10:09 PM, February 11, 2017, by
Fab Melo #51 of the Syracuse Orange takes a shot over Julian Vaughn #22 of the Georgetown Hoyas during a college basketball game on February 26, 2011 at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC The Orange 58-51. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Fab Melo #51 of the Syracuse Orange takes a shot over Julian Vaughn #22 of the Georgetown Hoyas during a college basketball game on February 26, 2011 at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC The Orange 58-51. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

BRAZIL — Former Syracuse basketball player Fab Melo died Saturday in Brazil. He was 26.

Melo was found dead in his bed Saturday morning at his home in Brazil, ESPN reported. The cause of death is unclear.

“I’m very sorry to hear about the passing of Fab Melo. He was a kind, genuine person who was committed to doing his best while he was at Syracuse,” the university’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim wrote on Twitter.

“Our staff and his teammates were fortunate to have had the opportunity to know Fab. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Melo spent two seasons on the Syracuse team with Boeheim as his coach.

Melo went on to be the Boston Celtic’s No. 22 pick in the 2012 draft.

He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2013 but was waived. Melo signed with the Dallas Mavericks but was also waived before the season started, ESPN reported.