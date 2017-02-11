Child who disappeared with mom found in Pennsylvania; mom still missing

ALLENTOWN, Penn. — Police have found a missing boy, but are still looking for his mom who disappeared with her son after leaving a McDonald’s in the Bronx on Friday.

Shajabar McRae, 10, of the Bronx, was found in Allentown, Pennsylvania Saturday and is said to be in good condition, the NYPD said.

McRae was with his mom, Diane Simpson, of 52, and his grandmother in a McDonald’s at 982 Southern Blvd. in the Bronx about 6 p.m. Friday.

Simpson was last seen leaving the restaurant with her son. She lives in Allentown.

