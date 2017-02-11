Oh snow! Entire tri-state facing another bout of wintery weather. See how you will fare.

Child who disappeared with mom found in Pennsylvania; mom still missing

Posted 9:41 PM, February 11, 2017, by
Shajabar McRae, 10, was found a day after he was reported missing with his mom. (DCPI)

Shajabar McRae, 10, was found a day after he was reported missing with his mom. (DCPI)

ALLENTOWN, Penn. — Police have found a missing boy, but are still looking for his mom who disappeared with her son after leaving a McDonald’s in the Bronx on Friday.

Shajabar McRae, 10, of the Bronx, was found in Allentown, Pennsylvania Saturday and is said to be in good condition, the NYPD said.

McRae was with his mom, Diane Simpson, of 52, and his grandmother in a McDonald’s at 982 Southern Blvd. in the Bronx about 6 p.m. Friday.

Diane Simpson, 52, was last seen leaving a Bronx McDonald's with her son. (DCPI)

Diane Simpson, 52, was last seen leaving a Bronx McDonald’s with her son. (DCPI)

Simpson was last seen leaving the restaurant with her son. She lives in Allentown.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.