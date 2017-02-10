Vehicle engulfed in flames at LaGuardia Airport, smoke billows into sky

LaGuardia Airport, Queens — Dark plumes of smoke billowed above LaGuardia Airport Friday morning as a fire ripped through a car.

Video from the scene shows what appears to be a taxi engulfed in flames.

A spokesman for the FDNY said the fire broke out shortly before 10 a.m. near the 94th Street exit of the LaGuardia Airport on Runway Drive.

Officers from the Port Authority Police Department responded to the scene, an official with The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said. No injuries were reported.

Traffic was briefly held at the airport as they worked to put out the fire, Port Authority Police Department spokesman Joe Pentangelo said. They were able to extinguish the fire at around 10:15 a.m.

The road is now open to traffic, a Port Authority official said.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Car on fire at LaGuardia Airports Taxi Queue. pic.twitter.com/l5AlTaBokR — Sarah Baird (@Baird_S) February 10, 2017