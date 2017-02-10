Van Wyck Expressway jammed for miles due to snow plow, tractor-trailer crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Commuters face miles of backup on the Van Wyck Expressway during Friday rush hour after a snow plow and tractor-trailer appeared to crash, causing the second vehicle to overturn.

The overturned tractor-trailer blocked two lanes on the southbound side near Roosevelt Avenue, and the snow plow appeared to be stuck on the barrier dividing the roadway.

Several police and fire officials were working to clear the messy scene as of 6:15 a.m.

The northbound side was jammed for miles, with AIR11 footage showing bumper-to-bumper traffic at least to Kew Gardens.

Queens-bound commuters can transfer to the Throggs Neck Bridge.