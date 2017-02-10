UFC 208: Battle in Brooklyn at Barclays Center

It’s the Battle In Brooklyn.

We’re getting you ready for UFC 208 and taking you inside the world of mixed martial arts with none other than ‘The Karate Hottie’ Michelle Waterson.

We’ll analyze the main event at Barclays Center as Holly Holm takes on Germaine de Randamie for the new Featherweight title.

We’ll look at the evolution of women in UFC with UFC President Dana White.

And how does one train to become an MMA fighter? We’ll take you inside a special training session with New York based fighter Randy Brown.

It’s all on the Battle In Brooklyn