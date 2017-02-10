‘The Magic iPod,’ website that lets you mash-up unexpected 2000s hits, resurfaces on social media

A website that allows its users to mash-up classic songs from the 2000s has resurfaced on social media and people are excited.

Created in 2007, “The Magic iPod” combines hits you wouldn’t normally associate with each other. You can play DJ by dragging and dropping hip hop tracks such as Jay Z’s “99 Problems” over pop songs like Vanessa Carlton’s “1000 Miles,” creating an unexpected combo you never knew could exist and enjoy. If you like it enough, there’s an option to download your favorite spins.

There are no advertisements and not much else on the site, but its mysterious creator wants you to “please support the ACLU” and provides a link to the organization. ACLU has recently made headlines for their work defending stranded immigrants impacted by President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

It’s a hit for millennials discovering it (again), with many posting their delight on Twitter under the #themagicipod. Some gave suggestions of the best combinations.

shoutout to the magic ipod, an incredible DIY circa 2007 mashup generator https://t.co/tM5l0FglLy pic.twitter.com/9ZieW8xTW9 — Tiger Webb (@tfswebb) February 9, 2017

I was going to bed two hours ago. https://t.co/upkVJre3ig where productivity goes to die #themagicipod — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) February 10, 2017

The best #TheMagicIpod is Huey vs. Avril Lavigne — Swagman (@Hail2theKings) February 10, 2017

Every time I pick a new combo on themagicipod I'm like "no way Unk+Greenday is gonna work" and then I'm like nah this is the best song ever — Cale Gordon (@kobewanginobili) February 10, 2017

The magic iPod is…incredible. — BLUE GENE (@thehalestone) February 10, 2017