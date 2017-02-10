Desperate travelers walk to LaGuardia as traffic stands still near airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — Travelers heading to LaGuardia Airport Friday were met with standstill traffic that prompted some to use their own form of "public transportation": getting out of the vehicle and walking.

The traffic jam began just before noon as people headed to the airport to catch their rescheduled flights. The massive storm from the day before dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the tri-state, causing hundreds of flights to be canceled.

Port Authority anticipated "high passenger volumes" at the airport and urged people to allow extra travel time by 7 a.m. Friday.

Due to high passenger volumes at #LGA, please leave extra time to check in and clear security. — LaGuardia (@LGAairport) February 10, 2017

But the warning didn't do much to prevent the chaos that would ensue for the rest of the day. Vehicles made their slow crawl to LaGuardia Airport, with many people spending the hours of delay voicing their anger on social media.

"Over 50 people walked by our cab on way to #laguardia airport. Traffic standstill. Over 1 hour in for our 15min ride," Kent Keller wrote on Twitter.

Over 50 people walked by our cab on way to #laguardia airport. Traffic standstill. Over 1 hour in for our 15min ride. pic.twitter.com/Gr28zyvU19 — Kent Keller (@kentkeller) February 10, 2017

@LGAairport new public transit system at LGA pic.twitter.com/p9EP5kOsy8 — Mike Meagher (@Meegs69) February 10, 2017

Some people got out of their cars with their luggage and started walking on the Grand Central Parkway in a desperate move to catch their flights.

Dozens of people were seen in photos and videos walking alongside buses, yellow cabs and cars walking, even sprinting, to their terminals.

you know the traffic is bad at the airport when this pilot is walking in the snow in his dress shoes and uniform to avoid it #LGA pic.twitter.com/drJNdf076B — Samantha (@sammdavison) February 10, 2017

Re-enacting that scene from La La Land at LaGuardia airport... #laguardiaairport #traffic #flying #nyc #travel A photo posted by michael Gentilucci (@mpgenti) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

New York City Transit buses were delayed and took detours in an attempt to avoid the area.

The gridlock traffic near LaGuardia Airport isn't unusual on a Friday. There's often higher volume of travelers heading into the weekend, but the snowstorm on Thursday caused holiday-like chaos in the area.